Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.00% of Columbia Banking System worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

