Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.40

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 36169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

