Comparing Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytokinetics and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $55.83 million 27.97 -$127.29 million ($1.97) -11.05 Advaxis $250,000.00 263.37 -$26.47 million N/A N/A

Advaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytokinetics and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus target price of $35.55, indicating a potential upside of 63.28%. Advaxis has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 397.68%. Given Advaxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -230.55% -213.63% -29.71% Advaxis N/A -58.25% -47.43%

Summary

Advaxis beats Cytokinetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274 (CK-274), a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; and CK-3772271 (CK-271), a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has a strategic alliance with Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

