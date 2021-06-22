Comparing BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 32.13% 49.17% 20.21% iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39%

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 13.98 $151.10 million N/A N/A iSun $21.05 million 4.53 -$1.82 million ($0.20) -52.45

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industries and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats iSun on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company offers its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

