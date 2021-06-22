Comparing FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FBL Financial Group and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FBL Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given FBL Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FBL Financial Group is more favorable than AIA Group.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FBL Financial Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 13.03% 6.02% 0.88% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBL Financial Group and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $732.27 million 2.03 $72.51 million $3.73 16.35 AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.92 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats AIA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. It also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

