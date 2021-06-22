Comparing GAN (GAN) and Its Competitors

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GAN to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAN Competitors 875 3657 7719 258 2.59

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.51% -17.66% -3.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -43.39 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 39.63

GAN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GAN peers beat GAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

