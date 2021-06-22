Comparing Karooooo (KARO) & The Competition

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Karooooo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Karooooo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2163 11362 21231 607 2.57

Karooooo presently has a consensus target price of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 27.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 35.89 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.68

Karooooo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karooooo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

