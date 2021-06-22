Comparing Lordstown Motors (RIDE) & Its Competitors

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors 920 2289 2605 148 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -9.91 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.77

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.