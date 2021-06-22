Comparing National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% National Presto Industries 12.97% 13.42% 11.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wrap Technologies and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and National Presto Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 82.83 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -23.24 National Presto Industries $352.63 million 1.97 $46.96 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Wrap Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company's Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to continuously monitor freezers and refrigerators detecting and alerting users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

