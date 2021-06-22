Comparing NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wizard Brands alerts:

20.0% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wizard Brands and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 42.28%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Brands and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wizard Brands and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.97 -$1.94 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 31.17 $6.51 million $0.39 178.79

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Wizard Brands.

Summary

NeoGames beats Wizard Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wizard Brands Company Profile

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.