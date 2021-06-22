Comparing Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) and The Competition

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Shoals Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Shoals Technologies Group Competitors 2109 8328 15479 646 2.55

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million $33.77 million 99.10 Shoals Technologies Group Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 18.35

Shoals Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Shoals Technologies Group Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group competitors beat Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

