Comparing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMeWorld and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Activision Blizzard 0 1 21 0 2.95

Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.82 $2.20 billion $3.25 28.25

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Volatility & Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats UMeWorld on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps, while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. UMeWorld Limited serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld has a strategic cooperation with Miniso. UMeWorld Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

