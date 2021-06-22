Compound (COMP) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $218.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $258.22 or 0.00759789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,762 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.