Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.15

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 11834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.