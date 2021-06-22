Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

