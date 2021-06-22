Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 5.3%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

