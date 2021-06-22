Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $467.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

