ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

