Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

