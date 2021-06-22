Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $55.47 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

