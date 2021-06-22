Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and $2.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

