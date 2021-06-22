Contrasting Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.47 $516.26 million $4.39 9.93 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Lease and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Air Lease presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Katapult has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Air Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 23.41% 7.61% 1.91% Katapult N/A -744.22% -14.74%

Summary

Air Lease beats Katapult on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

