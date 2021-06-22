Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.72% 11.20% 1.09% QCR 21.10% 11.92% 1.22%

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 2.83 $29.99 million $2.05 11.36 QCR $312.17 million 2.42 $60.58 million $3.96 12.03

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QCR has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Business First Bancshares and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. QCR has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than QCR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QCR beats Business First Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, debit and credit cards, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates approximately 42 full-service banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

