Contrasting Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 9.22% 11.28% 8.73%

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 7.73 $64.85 million $1.26 74.09

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 1 5 0 2.83

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

