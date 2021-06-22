Contrasting Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 12 6 0 2.33 Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $60.53, suggesting a potential upside of 82.49%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 119.02%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29% Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60%

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 8.92 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -3.33 Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.39 $59.34 million $1.57 4.42

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's product candidates in oncology include Idecabtagene vicleucel and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Medigene AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Forty Seven, Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Inc., Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., the Seattle Children's Research Institute, University of North Carolina, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

