CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Holdings Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE CPLG opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.