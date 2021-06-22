Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

