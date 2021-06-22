Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

