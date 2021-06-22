Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 251,067 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 310.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,067 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 2,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,889. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

