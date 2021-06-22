Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

SCHW stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

