Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

