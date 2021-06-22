Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 693,468 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 693,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. Royce Value Trust makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 150,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.