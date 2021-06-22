Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,000 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 148,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

