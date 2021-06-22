Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,281. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

