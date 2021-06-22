Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $216.03. 37,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

