Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $401.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

