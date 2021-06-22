Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,720. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

