Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPZ traded up 0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 20.96. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,873. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

