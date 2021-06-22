Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,073. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.