Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 189.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

