Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.53. 25,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,608. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.19 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

