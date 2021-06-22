Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.16. 5,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

