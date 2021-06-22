Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after acquiring an additional 903,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

