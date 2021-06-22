Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $375.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

