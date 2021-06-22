Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after buying an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

