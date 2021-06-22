Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $16.45 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449,000. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 373,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

