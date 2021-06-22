Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

BIIB traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.