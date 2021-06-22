Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000.

Shares of EMO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

