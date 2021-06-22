Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 242,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

