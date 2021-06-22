Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.41. 118,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

